Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.