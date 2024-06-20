Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.39 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 1,746,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,403,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of -377.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Shopify by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

