Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Increases By 5.6%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,616,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

