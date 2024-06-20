Short Interest in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Decreases By 5.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

