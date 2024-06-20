Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Drops By 6.1%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,927,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 3,116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,252.7 days.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

GPTGF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The GPT Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

