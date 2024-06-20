Sleepless AI (AI) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $93.67 million and $23.13 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,687,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.72533167 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $20,418,505.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

