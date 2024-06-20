SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.40. 6,059,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 48,904,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

