SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.23

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1412054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.