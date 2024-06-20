SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $124,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

