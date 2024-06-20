SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

