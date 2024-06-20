SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $129.42. 232,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

