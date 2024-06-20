SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,078. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

