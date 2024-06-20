SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

MDY stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

