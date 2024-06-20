Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.50. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 190,133 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

