Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.76. 247,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,143. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

