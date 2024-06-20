Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 81,739 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

HAIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 672,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $619.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

