Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 2,859,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

