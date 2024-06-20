Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,474. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.