Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,416. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

