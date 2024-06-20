Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.58. 3,556,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

