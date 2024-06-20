Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

