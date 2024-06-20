Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.17 million.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

