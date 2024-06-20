Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $12.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 159,262 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 387,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 883,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

