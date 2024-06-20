Stellantis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 7,780 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

STLA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

