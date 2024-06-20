Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Stepan Price Performance
Shares of SCL opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stepan
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.