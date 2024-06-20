Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.