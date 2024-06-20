SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

SThree Stock Performance

STEM opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.88. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81). The company has a market cap of £564.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

