SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.
SThree Stock Performance
STEM opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.88. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81). The company has a market cap of £564.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.
SThree Company Profile
