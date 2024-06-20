StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

