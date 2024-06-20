StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

