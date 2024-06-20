StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:ICD opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
