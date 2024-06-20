StockNews.com Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,499,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 109,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

