Stolper Co Acquires 10,767 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 5,092,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

