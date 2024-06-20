Stolper Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.09. 1,401,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.79. The company has a market cap of $350.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

