Stolper Co Has $638,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,510,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,341 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,162,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 660,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 164,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

