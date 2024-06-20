Stolper Co Purchases 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,110,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 49.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 406,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,043,000 after buying an additional 134,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,546. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average is $280.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

