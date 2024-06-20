Stolper Co Takes $6.48 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

DVN stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

