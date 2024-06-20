Strike Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00009894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $1.51 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,552 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

