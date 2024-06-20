Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Up 9.3%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.24. 123,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 606,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market cap of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

