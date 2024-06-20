Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $42,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,706,000 after acquiring an additional 410,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after acquiring an additional 673,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 489,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,867. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

