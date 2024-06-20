Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down to $17.28

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.49. Super Hi International shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 4,054 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Down 6.4 %

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.