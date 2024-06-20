Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 724,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,373,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $12,219,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

