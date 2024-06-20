Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 4,875,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,323. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.