Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.45. 380,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 607,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.