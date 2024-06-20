Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $65.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Terex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,307 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

