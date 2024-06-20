Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $506.16 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $506.16 million and $19.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,840,196,648 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.