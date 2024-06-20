Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $774.15 million and $20.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.