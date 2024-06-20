The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

