The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 4,481,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,978,601. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.