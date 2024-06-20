The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

IPG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,493,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

