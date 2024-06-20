The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

